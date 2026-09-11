Hull City accept £30k fine as three supporters receive bans following discriminatory Chelsea chants

According to the BBC, Hull City have accepted a £30,000 fine from the Football Association following incidents of discriminatory chanting. The chants occurred during their 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Chelsea at the MKM Stadium in February.

Three supporters were arrested at the time for allegedly engaging in homophobic chanting, and the club have now revealed that three individuals have been banned for a minimum of three years as a result. Spectators were repeatedly warned over the stadium's public address system and screens during the match, with one fan group labelling the behaviour a "stain on our game".