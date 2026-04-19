Huge Rodri injury concern for Man City as Pep Guardiola delivers update after midfielder forced off in blockbuster win over Arsenal

The win saw City narrow the gap on Arsenal to three points, and they still have a game in hand. Regarding the significance of the result, the boss was measured, noting the big takeaway was that the team are now guaranteed Champions League football next season. Guardiola said: “That game gave us hope, that’s all. I said to them after the game to enjoy the moment but don’t lose the focus now. We have four long weeks, and I know what the message will be. We are there. Reality is who is top of the league? We are not. Goal difference - who is better? They are. Step by step. We have got hope to extend the chance to fight until the end. Of course [we have belief]. Next season we are definitely in the Champions League and that is the biggest trophy for these clubs.”