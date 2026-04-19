Getty Images Sport
Huge blow for Liverpool! Giorgi Mamardashvili stretchered off injured at Everton to leave Arne Slot facing goalkeeping crisis
Disaster strikes in the Merseyside derby
The Georgian goalkeeper, who has been deputising for the injured Alisson Becker, was unable to continue after a heavy collision during a crucial moment in the second half.
Medical staff rushed onto the Goodison Park turf after it became clear the shot-stopper was in significant distress. After several minutes of treatment, it was eventually deemed that a stretcher would be needed to remove the keeper from the field, leaving the Liverpool bench in visible shock.
- Getty Images Sport
How the injury occurred
The incident took place during the passage of play that led to Everton’s equaliser. As a teasing ball was fizzed across the box, Everton forward Beto and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson both produced sliding challenges to reach the delivery. The momentum of the play saw both men clatter into Mamardashvili at high speed.
While the Everton forward wheeled away to celebrate drawing his side level, Mamardashvili stayed down in evident pain. The impact injury appeared to be severe from the moment of contact, and the silence that fell over the away end highlighted the gravity of the situation for Arne Slot’s side.
Woodman called into the heat of battle
With Mamardashvili unable to continue, the responsibilities between the sticks for the rest of the derby fell to third-choice Freddie Woodman. The 29-year-old joined the club in the summer after a three-year stint with Preston North End but has seen very little competitive action for the Premier League giants.
Before being thrust into the chaos of the derby, Woodman had made just one prior appearance in Liverpool colours, featuring in a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup in October.
- AFP
Arne Slot’s goalkeeping nightmare
The injury leaves Liverpool manager Slot facing a major selection headache as the season enters a critical phase. With Alisson already on the sidelines, the loss of Mamardashvili strips the Reds of their primary and secondary options in one of the most vital positions on the pitch.
The Reds are now forced to rely on their deeper reserve options to navigate a demanding fixture list. Still, Liverpool ground out a 2-1 victory on Sunday that keeps them in fifth place in the Premier League and in position to qualify for next season's Champions League. They will be back in action at home to Crystal Palace next weekend.