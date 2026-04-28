Huge blow for Brazil! Eder Militao ruled OUT of 2026 World Cup as Real Madrid star forced to undergo surgery on thigh injury

The worst-case scenario has been confirmed for Militao after the defender traveled to Turku, Finland, to seek a definitive specialist opinion on his condition. According to reporting from Globo, the consultation revealed a severe injury to his left thigh that carries a high risk of a complete tendon rupture. Left with no other viable option to save his long-term career, the Brazil international has accepted the recommendation for surgery, which is scheduled to take place this Tuesday.

This medical intervention means the 28-year-old is facing an extensive period on the sidelines, with his return to action not expected until October at the earliest. It is a crushing blow for both club and country, as the recovery timeline completely encompasses the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Militao, who featured for the Selecao in the 2022 tournament in Qatar, must now wait until 2030 for another chance at global glory.