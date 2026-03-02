How shirt and AI presentation convinced Benjamin Sesko to snub Newcastle and sign for Man Utd

According to The Sun, Sesko's performances have improved as a result of him settling into life in England and moving into a house in Cheshire with a private gym, sauna and football pitch. His new surroundings have helped him sharpen his fitness levels compared to his first few weeks with the club, when he was staying in the Lowry hotel in the centre of Manchester. His house is located near Manchester Airport but he has had double-glazing windows fitted to reduce noise levels and aid his sleep.

Sesko's prolific form after a slow start mirrors his record at his previous three clubs. He scored three times in his first six months at Austrian side Liefering, which is RB Salzburg's reserve side. He then struck 18 times in his last 14 games of the season. He had a disappointing first season with Salzburg and made a slow start in his second campaign with five goals before Christmas. He scored 11 times in his next 14 games.

His first season at Leipzig followed a similar pattern, with Sesko scoring three times in his first 15 matches but responding by netting 11 times in his next 16.