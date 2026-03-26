Tonight at 8.45 pm, Rino Gattuso’s Italy will face their first make-or-break match in the race for the World Cup. The clash against Northern Ireland is a crucial fixture, as victory would see us progress to the next and final round (where we would potentially face either Bosnia or Wales) before qualifying for the tournament, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July in the United States, Mexico and Canada. And after missing out on the last two editions, we want to be there this time. For history’s sake, for the children. For those who see that blue shirt and feel a surge of emotion. But also for economic reasons, because securing a place in the World Cup would mean generating revenue.
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How much Italy stands to earn if it qualifies for the World Cup: revenue, sponsorship deals and the prize money for the tournament winners
HOW MUCH WOULD ITALY EARN IF IT QUALIFIED FOR THE WORLD CUP?
If Italy were to qualify, the FIGC would receive €18.5 million simply for taking part in the tournament; this is according to *Corriere dello Sport*, which reports that if Italy were to progress from the group stage (featuring Canada, Qatar and Switzerland), reaching the round of 16 would bring a further €1.7 million into the Federation’s coffers. The World Cup winners earn €43 million, more than double the amount from 2006. Of the billions of euros in revenue generated by FIFA – around four times more than twenty years ago – 8% is distributed to national teams and 4% to players. Furthermore, the contract between the FIGC and Adidas signed in January 2023 provides for an annual income of 35 million until 2030 (Italy is among the top five federations with the highest earnings), which could increase with qualification for the World Cup.
HOW MUCH WILL ITALY LOSE IF IT DOESN'T QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP?
Italy’s exclusion from the last two World Cups has resulted in losses of between €8 million and €40 million, but over the five-year period from 2019 to 2024, turnover has increased by around €50 million. Furthermore, one must also consider the increase in sponsorship and advertising revenue, which rose from €70.8 million in 2023 to €81 million the following year (a record figure). In the worst-case scenario, should Gattuso’s team be eliminated in the play-offs and thus fail to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row, the loss would amount to €6.6 million.