Wladimiro Falcone is arguably one of the best Italian goalkeepers in the league, and his saves are keeping Lecce in the race for survival. Born in 1995, he has been with the Giallorossi for four seasons, has played over 150 Serie A matches and, at almost 31, feels ready to make the move to a bigger club. The player is not actively seeking to leave a club that has given him security and consistency, but should any significant offers come in this summer, they will be considered by him, his agent and the club.
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How much is Falcone worth: his message to Roma, the transfer market and his openness to leaving
LECCE'S ENQUIRY ABOUT FALCONE
Lecce would like to keep Falcone, but on the other hand, they have no intention of holding back the career of a player who has always been fair and supportive of the club and the team. Last summer, the club valued the goalkeeper at around €10 million, which was the figure quoted to Torino when they enquired about the price: in a few months’ time, this could change, depending on how Di Francesco’s team finishes the season; should they be relegated, Falcone’s price would drop and he would become a bargain on the market, otherwise it could even exceed the €10 million asked for a year ago.
FALCONE'S WORDS
Following the 0-1 defeat at the Olimpico against Roma, Falcone spoke, once again expressing his love for the Giallorossi: “Yesterday I was calm; I thought I’d got over the nerves,” the goalkeeper told DAZN. “Today, though, I had butterflies in my stomach; I’ll always have a special feeling for this stadium. The Lecce fans know how much I support them and every time they wish me well in fulfilling my dream: they’re fantastic. It’s there and it always will be: for me, the dream of a lifetime is to play for Roma; not even Real Madrid can compare. But I have to earn it by doing well with Lecce.”