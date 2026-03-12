With just a few months to go until the end of the season, clubs are starting to plan for the summer transfer market, and Barcelona are particularly focused on strengthening their defence. Among the players included in the Spanish club's list of possible targets for the summer is Alessandro Bastoni, born in 1999, who plays for Inter and is a regular in Gattuso's national team. Transfer rumours are worrying Nerazzurri fans, with Spanish newspaper Sport reporting that Barça has made an initial preliminary enquiry.
How much is Bastoni worth to Inter: his price, contract and Barcelona's interest
INTER'S REQUEST FOR BASTONI
Bastoni is tied to Inter with a contract until June 2028. The player is very attached to the Nerazzurri colours and for now wants to focus solely on the end of the season. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter value the centre-back at least €70 million and will not even consider offers below this figure. Bastoni's salary is one of the highest in the squad, at around €5.5 million net per season. It is not out of the question that Ausilio and Marotta may consider offering the player a contract renewal in the coming months.
BARCELONA'S OTHER OBJECTIVES
As mentioned, Bastoni is not the only name that Barcelona has set its sights on. The Inter defender is liked by Flick, who considers him one of the ideal profiles for building from the back, but the management is also considering other profiles: among the players they like the most are Josko Gvardiol, born in 2002, from Manchester City, and Gonçalo Inacio, born in 2001, from Sporting Lisbon. It is not out of the question that more than one reinforcement could arrive in defence, considering that the goal is to rejuvenate the department.