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How Marcus Rashford's future will impact Barcelona's transfer plans as La Liga giants line up alternative targets to Man Utd loanee
The Rashford crossroads at Camp Nou
Barcelona’s long-term plans for Rashford are approaching a decisive moment, with ESPN confirming that the club's €30 million (£25m/$32m) purchase clause will expire on June 15. Failure to trigger the clause before the deadline could see Rashford’s stint in Catalonia come to an abrupt end, forcing the club to explore alternative options to reinforce their attacking lineup.
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Abde Ezzalzouli emerges as primary alternative
Should the Rashford deal fall through, Barcelona have already identified a familiar face as a potential alternative. Real Betis winger Abdou Zelouzi has been added to the shortlist as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his options behind veterans Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The 24-year-old Moroccan international is well-known at Camp Nou, having made 14 appearances for Barcelona's first team before joining Betis in 2023 for €7.5 million, according to ESPN.
The deal that took Abde to Seville included a buy-back option for Barcelona, as well as a 50% sell-on clause. This makes a potential return financially attractive for a club still navigating delicate primary salary cap restrictions. With 23 goals in 117 appearances for Betis, Abde is viewed as a player who fits the profile Flick desires: a pacy, vertical winger with the individual skill to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.
Reshaping the forward line
The interest in Abde and the uncertainty over Rashford are part of a wider "attacking shake-up" planned for the 2026-27 season. The Spanish champions are keen to bring in at least two new forward reinforcements - a specialist winger for depth and a new No.9, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez thought to be high on their wish list. The striker situation is particularly fluid as the club waits to see how things progress with veteran Robert Lewandowski and Spain international Ferran Torres.
Lewandowski's current contract is set to expire this summer, and while Barca are open to an extension, it would likely need to be on significantly reduced financial terms. Meanwhile, the club is reportedly ready to listen to offers for Torres, who is under contract until 2027 but has struggled for consistent form.
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Wider recruitment goals and budget constraints
While the attack is a priority, Barcelona are also keeping an eye on their defensive line. Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni has been identified as a dream target for the centre-back position, though his price tag could prove prohibitive depending on the club's final summer budget. Other names for the wing positions have also surfaced, including Mallorca’s Jan Virgili and Osasuna’s Victor Munoz, as the recruitment team builds a list of contingency plans.
Ultimately, the financial flexibility of the club will determine which path they take. Whether they commit the €30m to keep Rashford or reinvest that sum into several younger, lower-cost profiles like Abde remains the biggest question of the coming months. With the June deadline looming, the Barca hierarchy must decide if the United man is the cornerstone of their future or if a different course of action is required to maintain their dominance in La Liga.