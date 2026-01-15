How Lionel Messi is allowing Enzo Fernandez to live ‘PlayStation’ dream as Argentina ready themselves for World Cup title defence

Along the way, Fernandez has taken his tally of senior international caps to 38. The vast majority of those have been earned with Messi by his side, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner having morphed from a boyhood idol into a close friend and mentor.

On that journey, Fernandez told Por el Mundo: “I used to play on PlayStation, I watched his matches, and suddenly I was training with him. It’s incredible, a dream.”

Fernandez played an important role in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar, with his efforts helping Messi to complete the most glittering medal collection that professional football has ever seen.

Fernandez has told GIVEMESPORT of that achievement: “Winning the World Cup with Messi was incredible. We were fully motivated because our team grew up watching Leo at home on TV. We’d been fighting for it for many years and Messi had unfinished business.

“I’m so proud that I was able to share that moment with him and win the World Cup alongside him, knowing what it meant to him and all of us. Of course, we all wanted to do it for him because it was the only sporting achievement missing for him.

“He’s a great person and I’m so proud to share these moments with him. He’s the greatest of all time, so it’s a privilege to share the dressing room with him. It’s a huge thing for me and I’m really enjoying it. I try to make the most of every moment spent with him.”

