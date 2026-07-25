How Lionel Messi could have played for Brazil instead of Argentina

Beyond Brazil, Messi was also eligible for Italy through his extended family's heritage, as well as Spain, where he developed as a player from the age of 13. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) even made strenuous efforts to convince the attacker to don the La Roja shirt before he ultimately chose Argentina.

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque revealed: "The Federation made every effort to get Messi to play for Spain. Lionel refused because he loves his country. His arrival would have been for the best. Messi is Messi - there is only one. It would have been a dream to coach him."