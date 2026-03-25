After winning the Serie A top scorer title, Mateo Retegui packed his bags last summer and bid farewell to Italy; his destination: Saudi Arabia. The striker, born in 1999, signed for Al Qadsiah, a club where former Cagliari player Naithan Nandez and the Spaniard Nacho – who moved to the Saudi Pro League after a long spell at Real Madrid – also play. Retegui is the first-choice striker for Brendan Rodgers’ side, partnering Mexican Julian Quinoes up front in the Northern Irish manager’s 3-5-2 formation, a man with a long history in the Premier League. Despite finding himself on the fringes of top-flight football, Retegui remains under the watchful eye of Italy manager Rino Gattuso, who has called him up ahead of the decisive matches for qualification for the next World Cup.
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How is Retegui getting on in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah? He has scored as many goals as João Félix, but the league is currently on hold
RETEGUI'S STATISTICS IN SAUDI ARABIA
Mateo Retegui is one of the best strikers in the Saudi Pro League; with 15 goals in 25 matches, he is among the top five scorers in the Saudi league: he has scored the same number of goals as João Félix, Yannick Carrasco and Ramiro Enrique; Ahead of them are Roger Martinez (fourth with 20 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo (21), Julian Quinones (24) and Ivan Toney, the top scorer with 25 goals. After the first 26 matchdays, the league was suspended a few weeks ago due to the situation in Iran; it is due to resume on 3 April, but in the meantime Retegui has had the chance to rest and focus on the national team’s upcoming fixtures.
RETEGUI'S STATS FOR THE NATIONAL TEAM UNDER GATTUSO
On a five-year contract set to expire in June 2030, the former Atalanta player is now in Saudi Arabia on a massive €20 million-a-season deal; the move enabled Inter to pocket €68 million this summer. Retegui scores goals in Saudi Arabia but also for the Azzurri, as in the last six qualifiers the striker has netted five goals and provided four assists for his teammates: since Gattuso took charge of the national team, he has been the top scorer. Keep an eye on the transfer market, as in recent weeks the player has been linked with Milan, with whom there had already been some informal contact even before his move to Saudi Arabia.