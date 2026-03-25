Milan Futuro’s campaign in the Serie D league continues, with its ups and downs. The latest draw at home at the Chinetti against the second-bottom side, Nuova Sondrio, has left a bitter taste in the mouth, though this does not detract from the progress made so far by Mr Oddo’s lads: 46 points collected and second place in the table, behind only a flying Folgore Caratese on 57 points, a full 11 points ahead of the Rossoneri’s second team.
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How is Milan Futuro getting on: the highs and lows of the season, with an eye to the future
PROACTIVE FOOTBALL
Milan Futuro, buoyed by their recent results and brimming with confidence, are building on their key strength – ball possession – and are looking to showcase all the most promising youngsters from the academy, including midfielder Sala, who has just signed a new contract and is also a regular for the Italian Under-19s. In Oddo’s footballing philosophy, the wingers must bring intensity: Chaka Traorè in one-on-one situations on the left, whilst Cappelleti, born in 2007, is making his mark with 27 appearances, including 2 goals and 2 assists. The latter is ready for the step up to Lega Pro.
In the last match, Austrian left-back Dalpiaz, born in 2007, made his debut from the start; he arrived in January from Bayern Munich and is a player Milan intends to build around for the future. The rotation of the central midfielders, with Geroli and Sardo, is key both for the present and for next season, when the Rossoneri hope to be promoted to Lega Pro. With the hope of continuing the project of a team playing attacking football.
ON THE RISE
Among the positive notes that have put a smile on Oddo and Tassotti’s faces is the improvement shown by the two centre-backs, Vladimirov and Zukic, compared to a start to the season that saw many lows and few highs. The progress of Ossola, an attacking winger who came through the Rossoneri youth ranks, has also been decidedly positive, as has the playing time given to Torriani, who is now ready to start in a professional league. The most intriguing story concerns Denzel Seedorf, who is following in his father’s footsteps: his dad Clarence hopes that the 2004-born youngster can carve out a significant career with the Rossoneri.
AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT
There are clearly several areas for improvement: first and foremost, the mentality of a team that tends to lose its edge against the weaker sides in the group. Traorè’s impact also needs to improve; he seems to be playing a different game altogether compared to the rest of the league: the former Palermo player is still a long way from delivering performances that match his potential. As things stand, the German striker Asanji, born in 2006, is behind schedule.