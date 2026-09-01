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Jamie Vardy Welcome to Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Rob MacGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Certainly is Hollywood’ - Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham urged to make Jamie Vardy their next documentary star but are warned Leicester legend will not be cheap

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Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have been urged to make Jamie Vardy the next star of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, with Robert Huth telling GOAL that his former Leicester team-mate “certainly is Hollywood”. The former England international striker remains a free agent after leaving Italian side Cremonese, but the Red Dragons in North Wales have been warned that any deal will not come cheap.

  • Premier League title winner Vardy is a free agent

    Money has rarely been an issue for A-list co-owners at the Racecourse Ground since they completed a stunning takeover in 2021. A meteoric rise has been enjoyed, with three successive promotions lifting Wrexham out of the National League and into the Championship - with regular trips to Las Vegas being enjoyed along the way.

    The plan is to line up another promotion party in Sin City, with collective sights becoming locked on the Premier League. Vardy would be a lively presence in those celebrations if his signature were to be secured and a step up into the big time to be made.

    The evergreen 39-year-old, who savoured Premier League title glory with Leicester in 2016 and earned 26 caps for the Three Lions, has been without a club since bringing his 12-month Italian job to a close that saw relegation out of Serie A suffered.

    It is not the first time that Vardy has seen a move to Wrexham mooted, with Reynolds and Mac forever in the market for additions that will help to deliver results on the field and drive further commercial growth off it. Another star for their award-winning documentary series would be most welcome - especially one that is proven in the goalscoring department.

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  • Jamie Vardy Wrexham crestGetty/GOAL

    Welcome to Wrexham: Should Reds Dragons sign Vardy?

    Quizzed on the Vardy to Wrexham speculation, ex-Foxes defender Huth - speaking in association with Football Betting that has all bases covered in 2026-27 - told GOAL: “He certainly is Hollywood.

    “I mean, is he worth taking a chance if you're Wrexham? Of course, yeah. Why would you not? Probably wouldn't start every game or complete 90 minutes that many times. But I think as a joker, to have him come off the bench for 10, 15, 20 minutes, whatever that might be, why not?

    “Wrexham obviously have the funds as well because it's not going to be cheap, I don't think so. But yeah, it's surprising how it's taking this long to kind of get him signed up because he's obviously played last year. He's been showing how much fitness work he's been doing. A little bit surprised that no one's kind of taken a chance a little bit earlier.

    “Wrexham might come off, or there might be another club at the last minute - Leicester could do with a good number nine still! So, yeah, hey-ho. I'm surprised how another club hasn't signed him up any quicker.”

  • Vardy's YouTube channel now streams Bundesliga matches

    While waiting on an enticing offer to be tabled that lures him back into the dressing room and out onto the playing field, Vardy has been keeping himself busy with other ventures. He is in the process of building his own YouTube channel.

    That platform has, in a move that few could have predicted, become a streaming home for Friday night action from the Bundesliga. Huth is not surprised to see a colourful character creating his own brand, but will not be rushing to tune in to action from his homeland any time soon.

    The former Germany international added on Vardy’s social media projects: “I mean, that's the world we live in these days, isn't it? I couldn't think of anything worse, watching someone watching a football game, if I'm totally honest. I'd rather watch myself in peace. But yeah, that's just the way the world is, isn't it?”

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  • Phil Parkinson Wrexham 2025-26Getty

    Wrexham fixtures 2026-27: Testing trip to Millwall next up

    While fronting up his own shows, there remains a chance that Vardy will soon be figuring prominently in the Wrexham production that has allowed them - courtesy of Reynolds and Mac - to open up a window to the world.

    Phil Parkinson could do with finding some more firepower - alongside the likes of Kieffer Moore and Josh Windass - as the Red Dragons, who will be taking in a trip to Millwall on Wednesday, have picked up just two points from three Championship fixtures this season.

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