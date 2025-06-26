From Hollywood hero to forgotten outcast: How Paul Mullin's Wrexham fairy tale with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney unravelled

The Red Dragons legend has left to join Wigan Athletic on loan, all but signalling the end of his time in North Wales

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

The Wrexham fairy tale still has plenty of chapters left to write, but it will have to continue without one of its leading protagonists to this point. Legendary striker Paul Mullin has left on an initial loan to Wigan Athletic, and though that departure is officially only temporary, it almost certainly spells the end for him at the Racecourse Ground.

At 30 years of age and coming off the back of his worst scoring season post-pandemic, Mullin has effectively been consigned to Red Dragons history. He is of a rare breed, becoming a worldwide sensation and Hollywood star despite never playing at a level higher than the third tier of English football. All parties, from co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to the man himself, are at least in agreement that it's a shame to have come to this conclusion.

So why is Mullin leaving Wrexham? Why has this tale of wonder ended in woe? GOAL digs into the goings on in North Wales...