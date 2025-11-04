Getty Images
Yet more history for Max Dowman! Arsenal wonderkid sets another record in Champions League debut against Slavia Prague
Dowman is one for the record books!
By the time Dowman trotted onto the pitch, Arsenal had already stamped their authority on the game. Bukayo Saka had coolly converted from the spot to open the scoring before Mikel Merino - filling in as a makeshift striker amid an injury to Viktor Gyokeres - struck twice, one on either side of half-time, to put the game to bed. Moments later, Dowman entered the fray, looking calm and composed far beyond his years. Another academy graduate, Andre Harriman-Annous, followed him from the bench after impressing in the Carabao Cup against Brighton.
From the Youth League to Europe’s grandest stage
Only weeks ago, Dowman was playing in the UEFA Youth League, where he dazzled for Arsenal’s Under-19s against Atletico Madrid, providing two assists in a narrow defeat. Now, under the floodlights of Europe’s biggest competition, he stood shoulder to shoulder with the senior side. His record-breaking debut follows his breakthrough earlier this year, when he became the second-youngest player to feature in both the Premier League and for Arsenal, making his bow in the 5–0 win over Leeds. Only team-mate Ethan Nwaneri, who made his own debut at 15 years and 181 days in 2022, has done it younger. At 15 years and 302 days, Dowman also became the youngest player ever to start a senior game for Arsenal, doing so against Brighton in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.
Dowman has the full trust of Arteta
Arteta was effusive in his praise for Dowman as he insisted that his courage on the pitch is a virtue which cannot be taught.
"The first thing he does is he comes on and takes people on and starts to dribble and gets a foul," the Arsenal boss said, via the BBC. "That is personality and that is courage, you cannot teach that – you have it or you don’t."
Arteta billed him to be a future star and told TNT Sports: "He’s so good at timing the right moment to move the ball, when the opponent makes the next step. We have a massive player there. It doesn’t get any harder than this competition. Really happy to see them with us on this journey and hopefully they will continue to improve."
He will give Dowman more opportunities to shine this season and added: "He is 15 years old and still growing. There are a lot of things we have to make sure are under control so he develops in the way he can do. He will play minutes with us, for sure. When he has the chance to do that he needs to take it. If we looked at his passport every day, we would never play him - simple as that. But when you look at what he does in training, you have to play him. If not, you are blind, or I'm blind. So it is finding a balance and an understanding - especially with the load, the things that are changing in his life, and make sure he can cope with that. So far, he has done that."
- AFP
Arsenal move to secure the starlet’s future
The Gunners have already moved swiftly to secure Dowman’s long-term future. According to The Athletic, Arsenal have signed him to a two-year scholarship agreement, with a professional contract lined up once he turns 17 next year. Arteta revealed that both the player and his family are deeply invested in Arsenal’s project.
"That's what we all want and I think what he wants as well," he said. "But the feeling that I have is that he genuinely loves it here. He is a huge Arsenal supporter and his family are really happy with the way things are developing around him as well. Hopefully, he will be with us for many years."
As Dowman makes history, Arsenal’s form on the pitch shows no sign of slowing down. Tuesday’s win over Slavia Prague keeps them perfect in the Champions League this season, with four wins from four. Back home, the Gunners have opened up a six-point gap over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, underlining their transformation into serious contenders for both domestic and European honours. Their next Champions League assignment sees them welcome Bayern Munich to the Emirates. Before that, a Premier League clash with Sunderland awaits on Saturday, where another win would see Arsenal head into the international break riding high on confidence.
