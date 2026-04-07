His departure would be a major blow to Bayern Munich: Steven Gerrard recommends the FCB superstar to Liverpool FC

"If you want to bring in a direct replacement for Salah, there are very few options out there," Gerrard emphasised on talkSPORT, adding: "Olise would be one, I’d say." However, the former Reds captain is well aware that the attacking player will be almost impossible to pry away from Bayern: "I don’t think he’d be available," said Gerrard.

Olise is still under contract in Munich until 2029. It is therefore highly unlikely that Bayern would let one of their key players leave in the summer. "These rumours make everyone at the club smile," Bayern’s supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently told the As regarding the transfer speculation surrounding Olise, who has been linked not only with Liverpool but also with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. "He still has three years left on his contract – there’s nothing more to say on the matter. People come to the stadium for players like him,” said Rummenigge, putting an end to talk of Olise leaving.

According to media reports, Liverpool are even prepared to splash out a whopping 200 million euros to lure Olise to Anfield Road. However, FCB sporting director Max Eberl recently emphasised in Sport Bild that those at Säbener Straße are not wasting “a single thought” on a possible Olise transfer.