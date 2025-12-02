Hillsborough disaster report finds 12 police officers would have faced gross misconduct proceedings over 1989 stadium crush that claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans

Representatives of the families that lost loved ones at Hillsborough have stated that it is a “bitter injustice” that nobody can be held to account for what happened on that fateful day in Sheffield.

Lauren Poultney, the current South Yorkshire Police chief constable, said she was “deeply sorry for the pain and heartbreak caused” by the “litany of failures” that rumbled on for over two decades. She added: “There is nothing I can say today which can take away the years of pain and hurt caused by the force I now lead.”

The IOPC report is said to have exposed “a system that has allowed officers to simply walk away, retiring without scrutiny, sanction or consequence for failing to meet the standards the public has every right to expect”.

Key findings from the 366-page document, as covered by the BBC, include how the late Mr Wright “would have faced a case over 10 alleged breaches of the Police Disciplinary Code regarding his actions in the aftermath of the disaster”.

Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, who was match commander, would also have faced 10 alleged breaches for “failures in decision making and communication in relation to managing the build-up to the game” as well as “key failings” relating to crowd control.

Eight other SYP officers would have had cases to answer, while former WMP Assistant Chief Constable Mervyn Jones and Det Ch Supt Michael Foster would have needed to explain their roles in leading the initial investigation carried out into the disaster, with it claimed that they showed “alleged bias towards police and against supporters”.