"High tension"... Dembélé revives hopes for Saudi Arabia and Guardiola with the Dortmund and Barcelona scenario

Speculation over Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé’s future has intensified in recent hours, with several reports pointing to a dispute over the terms of his new contract.

Unlike other recent renewals, his deal does not follow the usual pattern. Despite being under contract until 2028 and already earning roughly €1.5 million per month—the highest salary in club and league—the French forward’s future remains unresolved.

Last December he turned down an offer from the capital club, holding out for better terms.

Since then, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner has been in a delicate position, despite insisting, “There is no reason preventing me from extending my contract with Paris Saint-Germain.”