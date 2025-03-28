Heung-min Son salary: How much does Tottenham Hotspur star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Heung-min Son's salary at Tottenham

South-Korea international Heung-min Son has been a fan favorite in the Premier League ever since his arrival at Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Son formed a devastating attacking partnership with Harry Kane at Tottenham, regularly scoring and assisting. Since Kane's departure to Bayern Munich in 2023, Son has become the main man in attack for the London side, also inheriting the club captaincy from Hugo Lloris that same year.

Apart from being Tottenham's leader, he is also one of the club's top earners.

Exactly how much does the South Korean earn playing in London?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross