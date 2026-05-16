Heartbreak for Cristiano Ronaldo & Al-Nassr as Saudi giants lose AFC Champions League Two final on home soil to Gamba Osaka

In a packed King Saud University Stadium, Al-Nassr were heavy favourites to become the first Saudi Arabian side to lift the AFC Champions League Two trophy. However, the script was torn up in the 30th minute when Deniz Hummet produced the decisive moment of the match. The Gamba Osaka forward turned brilliantly to meet an Issam Jebali pass before burying a clinical finish into the bottom right corner of the net.

The goal came against the run of play, as Jorge Jesus’ side had dominated the opening exchanges. The visitor's goal sparked scenes of disbelief among the home support, who had watched their star-studded lineup miss several early opportunities. Despite the overwhelming possession enjoyed by the Riyadh-based club, Gamba’s disciplined defensive unit held firm to preserve their lead until the half-time whistle.