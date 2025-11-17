Getty Images Sport
'He will be Brazil's centre-back for the next three or four World Cups' - Youngster on Man City's books backed to become Selecao star
Reis enjoying a perfect season at Girona
In January 2025, Manchester City landed one of Palmeiras' top young talents in the form of Reis. Just 19-years-old, the Brazilian did not enjoy much playing time under head coach Pep Guardiola, who mostly used him in the FA Cup. Accumulating four appearances since his switch from Brazil, Reis was loaned out to Girona at the start of this season. Girona fall under the same ownership as City, the City Football Group, and currently sit 18th in La Liga.
What did Sampaio say about Reis?
Among the U-20 players in La Liga, which includes Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid next-gen talent Franco Mastantuono, Reis is the one with the most playing time. Sampaio, who has worked with him at Palmeiras, knows the youngster well and has predicted that he will become a mainstay in the Selecao XI. "He will be Brazil’s centre-back for the next three or four World Cups. This kid is very different. Technically, physically, mentally, as a leader… he is one of the best in the Spanish league in terms of numbers," the director told ESPN Brazil (via Sport Witness).
Brazil currently have an experienced defensive third comprising Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos or even Eder Militao. However, among the upcoming talents, Reis is one to keep an eye on.
Reis' youth coach speaks on his leadership abilities
Reis was part of City's rebuild, and the Etihad-based club are minutely tracking his development in La Liga and might reintegrate him into the squad once his two-year loan stint comes to an end. However, when they signed him back in January, his youth coach at the R10 Academy, Roberto Custodia, heaped praise on the teenager.
He said (via ESPN): "After I saw him play at centre-back for the under-9 side, he came to train with me. And there I saw that he could command, that he would organise those around him. You could see that he had a strong personality. Then he went to Palmeiras and won everything there at youth level. He's a very humble, down-to-earth guy."
Abel Ferreira, who is the head coach of Brazilian side Palmeiras, also spoke highly of the youngster. "He's been a pleasant surprise. Everyone should have the strength of will that this lad has. I congratulate him, because despite his age, he's a man of character," he said to ESPN. He further stated (via Manchester Evening News), "We sold Vitor because I spoke too much to the wrong people and that’s it. When you talk to directors of other clubs about your squad, people believe a lot of what you say. But he deserves it, he’s a kid with the whole package. That’s what makes players valued. It was with Vitor Reis, Danilo, Estevao, (Luis) Guilherme, Endrick."
Reis to face Real Madrid soon
Girona will return to action on November 23, when they meet Real Betis on the road. Currently placed 18th in the standings, they will aim to secure a second consecutive victory of the season and boost their motivation before taking on Real Madrid a week later. Reis, who has so far been an integral part of Michel's system, is expected to start both games.
