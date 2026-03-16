"He's not performing to the standard required": World champion speaks out against Leroy Sané's World Cup participation

Instead, the 65-year-old would prefer to give younger, hungrier players like Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl or Cologne’s Said El Mala a chance: “Certainly not as first-team regulars, but for the last 20 minutes. El Mala on the left wing, and Karl can play in several positions anyway. Both are brilliant lads and it would, of course, be a huge experience for them.”

Sane made a somewhat surprising move last summer, joining Galatasaray Istanbul on a free transfer from FC Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old is having a decent, though by no means outstanding, season at the top Turkish club. Across all competitions, he has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 34 competitive matches.

As a result, public doubts have recently been voiced with increasing frequency as to whether Sane should even be considered for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Julian Nagelsmann hinted that he intends to take the 72-cap international (16 goals) along regardless of the criticism and suggested he has a good chance of being selected.