"He's got incredible talent": Bayern Munich's surprise signing has impressed Leon Goretzka

Ndiaye underscores Bayern’s commitment to youth development: nine academy graduates have already debuted for the first team this season. Although he joined from Gambinos Stars Africa in January and therefore does not qualify as a true “home-grown” talent, his promotion still highlights the club’s willingness to trust teenagers with senior-team minutes.

“Unfortunately, he was injured, so the opportunity would probably have come sooner,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl told reporters after the match in Hamburg. The teenager had spent much of his first four months in Munich recovering from various injuries, including a three-week lay-off with a capsular problem. Yet, according to Eberl, that absence did not hamper his late cameo at St. Pauli: “He settled into the game very well. You couldn’t tell he was nervous.”