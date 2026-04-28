Getty Images Sport
Translated by
Jurgen Klopp reveals he's a fan of ex-Brighton striker who had public spat with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann
"He’s worked hard for his success," said Klopp, adding: "I like the way he plays." The current Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull was referring to Undav’s unconventional career path, as he never attended a youth academy and only found his way into professional football via SV Meppen.
After spells with Union Saint-Gilloise and Brighton & Hove Albion, he moved to VfB in 2024. Now 29, he burst onto the scene, impressing during a one-year loan before becoming the club’s record signing. This term he leads all German attackers with 37 goal contributions (24 goals, 13 assists). Yet he has not been handed a starting berth for the World Cup.
Instead, he is confined to a substitute role under Nagelsmann. The 2-1 win against Ghana during the March training camp therefore sparked a nationwide debate about the national coach’s handling of Undav. Although the VfB striker had scored the late winner, the 38-year-old publicly criticised him.
- Getty Images Sport
Nagelsmann issues public apology to Undav
Nagelsmann had said about Undav: "After running for 70 minutes in 42-degree heat, I'm not sure he'd still have the sharpness to finish like that. It’s a long run, and after 70 minutes - in 42-degree heat - that can be tough. He’ll be under pressure to justify his starting spot, so from my perspective, he can keep going as long as he’s comfortable with his own goal tally.”
Shortly afterwards, Nagelsmann did a complete U-turn. Speaking on MagentaTV, he apologised for his comments. “It wasn’t right and was far too harsh for public consumption.” He added that conversations with his wife Lena had helped him reach that conclusion, and he revealed he had apologised to Undav the next day - an apology Undav had gratefully accepted.
Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz, he confirmed, will be regulars in Germany’s attack. Havertz, “who is now getting back into form”, is also a key component for Klopp’s World Cup hopes: “He is extremely important!”
Jamal Musiala, Nick Woltemade and Leroy Sane also stand a good chance of securing a starting place at the World Cup overseas.
Undav could go down in VfB history
With 37 combined goals and assists to his name, Undav currently sits second in VfB’s all-time club rankings. According to Opta, he needs just four more goal contributions to match Mario Gomez’s 2008-09 record of 35 goals and six assists. He has three Bundesliga matches and the cup final against FC Bayern Munich left to do it.
Should he succeed, Undav would also strengthen his bargaining position in ongoing contract talks; he is reported to be seeking a club-record salary, though an agreement remains likely.
Deniz Undav vs Mario Gomez
Season Players Matches Goals Assists Points (total) 2008/09 Mario Gomez 44 35 6 41 2025/26 Deniz Undav 42 24 13 37