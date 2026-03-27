He’s currently racking up one goalscorer after another: BVB and Bayer Leverkusen are apparently keen on a Brazilian from the Premier League

The problem is that Vaco da Gama holds a so-called matching right for Cuiabano, which means the Brazilians have the option to match any offers from other clubs. Cuiabano’s loan runs until the end of the year, and the Brazilians have also secured a buy-back option worth ten million euros. His contract in Nottingham runs until 2029.

At first glance, BVB don’t actually need him. After all, Dortmund secured the services of left-back Kaua Prates some time ago. However, Cuiabano’s compatriot is only 17 years old and was not signed by Sebastian Kehl’s successor, Nils-Ole Book, who may well have other plans. The Bild newspaper has also recently speculated about a possible departure of Daniel Svensson, who is the undisputed first-choice left-back under manager Niko Kovac.

Meanwhile, in Leverkusen, a departure for Alejandro Grimaldo appears to be on the cards, with his future still up in the air despite lucrative contract offers from the Werkself. He has already spoken on several occasions about his dream of playing in his home country of Spain once again. A return to FC Barcelona also seems to be a possibility.