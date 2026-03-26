He’s being compared to Jamal Musiala! The 15-year-old turned down FC Bayern and is now joining the first team at a Bundesliga rival

Güther has made impressive progress at Union. Following convincing performances for the U17s, he was promoted to the U19s. Since the start of this week, he has been training with the first team. To settle into coach Steffen Baumgart’s squad, Güther withdrew from the upcoming U16 international matches against Italy. In his nine appearances for the U16s so far, he has scored seven goals and provided two assists.

Güther is regarded as Germany’s greatest talent from the 2010 age group. According to Bild, he is already being compared internally at Union to Jamal Musiala due to his footballing intelligence, dribbling ability and drive towards goal. Head of Youth Development Lutz Munack says: “With his exceptional strengths in one-on-one situations in attack and his flair for the game, he can create special moments on the pitch.”

Güther celebrates his 16th birthday on 8 April. From that date onwards, he should theoretically be eligible to play in the Bundesliga, with his first opportunity to feature likely being the away match against 1. FC Heidenheim on 11 April. He cannot become the youngest player in Bundesliga history, however: that record is held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 on the day after his 16th birthday.