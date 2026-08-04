AFP
'He can be selected' - Xabi Alonso confirms Mykhailo Mudryk decision for Juventus clash as Premier League trio circle Chelsea star
Winger handed immediate return after FA dispute resolved
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso announced during a press conference at the Kai Tak Stadium that Mykhailo Mudryk is available for selection against Juventus on Wednesday. The £89 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk returned to training following the resolution of his anti-doping proceedings with the Football Association.
Mudryk was provisionally suspended after testing positive for meldonium, with his last appearance coming in November 2024 when he scored against Heidenheim in the Conference League. After appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the ban was rescinded, allowing him to participate in an open training session on Tuesday where he received the loudest cheer from local fans.
- AFP
Alonso thrilled with return but remains cautious over fitness
Addressing the media, Alonso expressed his happiness at having Mudryk back, while acknowledging that building up physical sharpness will take time. Alonso said: "We trained yesterday. He came directly from the airport to the hotel. So, yesterday was more about the feelings, more about the emotions, to be back with the players to assess the fitness level. But yes, he could play, maybe 90 minutes too early, but he can be selected. He's selected, so he can play. We are thrilled that Misha could be with us. You could see his smile, how great the feeling is for him to be part of the team because he has been training on his own for a long time."
Transfer interest mounts as Chelsea evaluate winger's future
Despite Mudryk having five years remaining on his contract, Chelsea have not locked in definitive plans for the upcoming season. Three Premier League clubs, including Coventry City managed by Frank Lampard, have already made approaches to explore a loan for the player.
Addressing the transfer speculation, Alonso said: "No decision made. We need to assess, he is a special player but it is a special case so we need to be sensitive. We can expect that [it will take longer to get back to full fitness and sharpness]." Meanwhile, Chelsea have bolstered their backroom staff with set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee from Aston Villa, and new signing Danny Welbeck is in contention to feature against Juventus.
- AFP
What next for Mudryk and Chelsea?
Mudryk will aim to build match sharpness during pre-season fixtures before Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign against Fulham on August 24. Alonso and the club hierarchy will monitor his integration closely over the coming weeks to decide whether to keep him in the squad or approve a loan deal before the transfer window officially shuts.
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