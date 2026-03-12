AFP
'We have to change' - Man Utd flop Antony speaks out after Real Betis lose to ten-man Panathinaikos in Europa League
Frustration in Athens
Speaking in the mixed zone at the Olympic Stadium in Greece, Antony expressed his frustration following the Europa League round of 16 first-leg defeat, but remained hopeful for the return fixture: "With a feeling of being a bit sad and frustrated, but we have the second leg at home, playing with our people, with our fans. So we keep going and I trust 100% in my team."
Missed opportunities against ten men
The defeat was particularly galling as Betis played the final thirty minutes with a numerical advantage following the sending off of Panathinaikos winger Anass Zaroury. Despite the extra man, the Spanish side failed to break their opponents down, and Vicente Taborda made them pay when scoring an 88th-minute penalty for the hosts. Antony fumed: "I think we have to have a little more patience... we have to change, as I said, also engage in self-criticism because we have to change things."
Rallying the Verdiblanco faithful
Antony, who joined Betis on a permanent transfer from Man Utd last summer, was quick to praise the fans and urged them to fiercely support the team again at La Cartuja. "The Betis fans are always with us, wherever we play they are always there," he said. "We have to turn the page quickly... we are going to fight to qualify at home."
Addressing the team's bad run since the Seville derby, he admitted it has been "tough" but remained defiant: "We have a lot of things to improve, we're going to improve, we're going to turn things around quickly. Now we have two home games with our fans. We're going to fight."
Physical struggles and a path to redemption
The Brazilian also admitted he is battling fitness issues to recapture his best form. "I am not at 100%, but I am doing treatment and hopefully day by day I will be better," he explained. Betis will be back in La Liga action this weekend at home to Celta Vigo before preparations for the return leg against Panathinaikos begin.
