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'Has everything to be great' - Casemiro insists 'sensational' Michael Carrick 'completely deserves' to be permanent Man Utd manager
Carrick's transformative impact at Old Trafford
Carrick has completely altered the trajectory of Man Utd’s season since taking the reins from the sacked Ruben Amorim in January. United were languishing in sixth place in the Premier League with just 31 points from 20 matches when the change was made, but the former midfielder has inspired a remarkable turnaround in fortunes at Old Trafford.
In his 14 matches in charge, United have secured 10 wins and two draws, with their only defeats coming against Leeds United and Newcastle United. This sensational run has guaranteed Champions League football for next season.
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Casemiro's glowing endorsement
Casemiro, who has flourished under the interim boss, believes the decision on the next permanent manager should be a simple one for the board. "In my opinion, he completely deserves it [the Manchester United job], I think he's a guy who has already demonstrated that he has very good qualities to be a Manchester United coach," Casemiro told ESPN Brazil's João Castelo-Branco.
"So it's not up to me to choose, it's up to the club. But if I could give my opinion, of course he deserves it, and he deserves the club's total trust. Of course, the season is year-round, but since he arrived, he's been doing an incredible job and I think that with more time he has everything to be a great manager of Manchester United."
A masterclass in midfield management
As a legendary midfielder himself, Carrick has clearly struck a chord with the veteran Brazilian. Casemiro has netted nine Premier League goals this term and cited Carrick's history as a club icon as a major factor in his success. "He's a coach who knows the club, he's a coach who was an idol at the club, he's a coach who played a lot, won titles here, knows what the club is like, he knows what Manchester United is," Casemiro added.
"So, full credit to the coach and there wasn't much time, that for me was one of the big surprises, because he entered the middle of a troubled season. And the games, when he arrived, were not so much those games that we say to gain confidence, although in the Premier League there were not so many games like that, but those games, so there have already been difficult games. And the guy arrived and managed to change the club and me in particular, even more so because he was a former player, a midfielder. I'm happy for the person he is, the guy is a sensational person, an incredible person, and he deserves everything that's happening in his career."
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Reaching for the top
Despite his admiration for Carrick, Casemiro has confirmed he still plans to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. The former Real Madrid man is determined to depart on a high note, even if he feels the club must aim higher than third place. He insisted that Champions League qualification is only the baseline for a club of United's stature.
He concluded: "When it comes to United, I always say that you have to think about titles, you always have to think about winning, about winning titles. Even more so, I've always liked to win titles, so I don't think it's an ideal season, but it's a good season, especially because of the circumstance. But, I say again, you have to think about titles -- United can't be content with third place. United must always be thinking about titles and thinking about winning at the top of the table."