According to a report in the Bild newspaper, the German international is said to have exploited the chaotic situation surrounding the departure of sporting director Sebastian Kehl to put greater pressure on the Borussia Dortmund management.
Translated by
Has BVB been deliberately put under pressure? Two top clubs appear to have spotted a new opportunity with Nico Schlotterbeck
According to reports, Schlotterbeck’s aim is to renegotiate the terms of his contract in his favour, focusing on his salary and release clause. Until now, there has been talk of an annual salary of €14 million and a release clause of €60 million, effective from 2027.
Meanwhile, an exit option after the World Cup is also a strong possibility for the 26-year-old. In the event of a strong tournament with the German national team, Schlotterbeck wants the option to leave BVB as early as this summer and join another club.
It is also reported that, due to the recent, unclear situation, Manchester United and Liverpool FC are once again considering a move for him. The two English clubs stand ready should Dortmund and Schlotterbeck fail to agree on continuing their partnership.
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Schlotterbeck is causing a stir with his comments on his contract
Following the German national team’s 2-1 victory over Ghana on Monday evening, Schlotterbeck had vehemently denied reports of an agreement having been reached in the contract negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, thereby fuelling further speculation.
“We’re unfortunately not quite at the stage where a signature is imminent. That’s why I need to address this. To be perfectly honest, I have to categorically deny it. I negotiated at length with Sebastian (Kehl, ed.), who is no longer there. I would probably have made a decision in the coming weeks. Now the situation has changed a bit, so I just have to see how things pan out," explained the 26-year-old.
Internally at BVB, it is suspected that Schlotterbeck is using the reference to Book’s move to Kehl to buy himself a little more time to think. Furthermore, there are reportedly no plans on the club’s part to withdraw the offer, as things are still proceeding within the agreed timeframe
BVB - Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date
Match
4 April, 6.30 pm
VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)
11 April, 3.30 pm
BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
18 April, 3.30 pm
TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)