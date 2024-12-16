Harry Maguire's mad Man Utd turnaround! Defender holds 'positive' new contract talks as he's hailed as 'perfect' by Ruben Amorim after shutting down Erling Haaland in derby victory H. Maguire R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League

Harry Maguire has turned around his situation at Manchester United and has reportedly now held talks with the Red Devils over a contract extension.