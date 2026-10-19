Harry Maguire questions Man Utd team-mates' lack of 'bravery' & addresses Lisandro Martinez 'noise' after Leeds draw

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Maguire did not hold back when assessing his team's shortcomings. The England defender pinpointed a lack of composure in possession as a primary reason for their failure to secure all three points, despite setting up to exploit the hosts in midfield.

"We could've been a bit braver with the ball and taken the ball under pressure," Maguire admitted. "But we're in a circumstance where we are not as brave as we should be, and we have to get that back because to win games for Man Utd we have to have that bravery and composure."

While Maguire questioned their quality on the ball, he refused to fault the squad's application. "You can't question the togetherness, the spirit, the fight. This is a tough place to come," he insisted. "Leeds have been flying in the league. We can be better. We have to show more quality with the ball. When you come to places like this, you can't be beaten on set plays, and we conceded a set play which got them back in the game.

"Throughout we felt comfortable in our shape. They didn't create too many chances. To concede a set-piece after half-time is disappointing. We had to dig in. We got a foothold at about 70 minutes and probably looked the more likely to go and win it but a draw is probably fair."



