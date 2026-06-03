Will free-scoring Harry Kane achieve World Cup first? Robbie Fowler explains why England captain can make history in 2026

With there no sign of Kane slowing down, and few suitable successors to his No.9 shirt emerging, he will continue to raise his bar as England’s all-time leading scorer. He should have three figures in his sights.

Quizzed on whether Kane can hit that mark, emulating Ronaldo and Messi, Fowler added - with Wayne Rooney the only other Englishman to have passed 50 goals: “I look at England now and I think they play a lot more games than what we did when I played. Now, I don't know whether it's just because it's all in your face, you've got all the competitions and you've got the Nations League as well.

“Harry plays, Harry scores goals, doesn't he? So, when you look at the qualification groups, the way England are playing, England should be scoring plenty of goals past that.

“We're talking about Harry, he's obviously not a spring chicken anymore. He is getting maybe towards the twilight of his career. But, I'll be honest with you, I think he still looks brilliant. I still think he's got goals in him. I still think he'll be a regular for England for a good few years.

“When you look at his goals, he's on 78 now and okay, there's another 20-odd goals there before he gets that [100]. But, you wouldn't bet against him because I think his goals for games, he's been outstanding and I don't think that's going to stop just yet.

“When you look at the England qualification group coming up for the Euros after the World Cup, then he should be scoring a few more goals. I hope he does because I think we're talking about a generational striker in Harry Kane and I think he's been brilliant.

“We're quite lucky with Wayne Rooney, his performances and goals have been tremendous for England. And then, straight away, Harry's within that realm of being, when you talk about England strikers, in that top bracket as well.”