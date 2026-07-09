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Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland: Who is truly the world's best striker?

Analysis
World Cup
E. Haaland
H. Kane
England
Norway
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Norway vs England

There's a lot to like about England's World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway on Saturday evening. It's a game laden with storylines. England have star power at numerous positions. Norway are the more cohesive team, geared towards serving one star. England have won at the Azteca. Norway knocked out Brazil. England have won the World Cup. Norway have not.

But perhaps the most compelling aspect of the narrative is the battle between the two men up front. There can be little debate over Erling Haaland and Harry Kane being the two best No. 9s in the world (for the purpose of argument here, Kylian Mbappe is not a No. 9). These days, in fact, it isn't really close.

But they play the same position in two radically different ways. Haaland has few touches but is absolutely deadly with those he gets. He's a true killer inside the box. Kane is a roaming sort of player, an adept passer who could quite comfortably operate as a No. 10.

They're mightily different personalities, too. Kane has a gentlemanly quality about him. Haaland is more raw. He's a decade younger. He's also probably just a bit more fun. But who is better? These things are tough to compare. But GOAL will try to pick between the two, category by category...

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    Finishing: Harry Kane

    This is perhaps the trickiest one. Kane and Haaland, as mentioned, are two very different types of forward. Kane isn't really a striker. Haaland isn't much outside of a striker. By that logic, Haaland really should be the better finisher here. His job is to score goals inside the box, and he's world class at that.

    However, Kane is more complete. There really isn't a finish that he cannot pull off. There is no one signature Harry Kane goal. And that's a good thing. He can use either foot, he's good in the air, and he can shoot from distance, too. Is Haaland a little more instinctive? Probably. But for a range of shooting ability, then Kane is the man here.

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  • Erling HaalandGetty Images

    Heading: Erling Haaland

    You could really tell that Haaland's first goal for Norway against Brazil was coming well before it happened. The ball was worked down the left, and Haaland sort of meandered by the penalty spot, looking disinterested. But when Andreas Schjelderup pushed the ball down the line, and it became clear that a cross was coming, Haaland set off.

    He took three short steps and leapt over Gabriel - probably one of the most adept headers of the ball in football. But the Brazilian got nowhere near him. Haaland nodded home. 1-0. Job done.

    And that pretty much sums Haaland up. He is six feet five inches, immensely athletic, and times his leaps to perfection. Since he joined Man City, no player in England has scored more headed goals. Kane is good in the air. Haaland is absolutely prolific.

  • 엘링 홀란 (Erling Haaland)Getty Images

    Speed: Erling Haaland

    It is worth noting that players don't necessarily ever reach top speed on a football pitch. This is a sport more about quick bursts than lengthy strides.

    Kane's pace is perhaps his biggest weakness (although he's not as slow as some suggest). Yet Haaland's speed is next level.

    In 2025, he clocked the highest sprint speed in the Champions League, hitting a mark of 22.9 miles per hour (quicker than both Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe).

    And then, there's this:


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  • HaalandGetty Images

    Movement: Erling Haaland

    It's hard for a person so big to be that inconspicuous. But Haaland looks pretty nonchalant most of the time. His brilliance is in the fact that he sort of drifts, and picks his moments to truly run. And by the time he gets a step on the defender, it's often too late.

    Perhaps it's harsh on Kane. This is yet another example of the two of them serving different functions. Kane wants the ball all of the time. Haaland is deadly without it. And, besides, you can't average a goal every 13 touches without delivering a clinic on how to move when you don't have the ball.

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    All-round game: Harry Kane

    Roy Keane was almost certainly baiting when he called Erling Haaland a "League Two player." It was one of those inevitable conversations on Sky Sports after a dour Man City performance. The panel needed talking points, and Haaland had a pretty uninvolved game. Keane made that remark, and it sort of followed Haaland around for a while. The great irony here is that he's actually pretty good with his feet; he just doesn't need the ball all the time.

    Kane, meanwhile, is a No. 10 that never was. Tactical nirvana that will perhaps never be reached is playing Kane as a No.10 behind a more mobile striker. Until then, Kane is a No. 9 that drifts. Is it a bit maddening at times that he is too deep for England? Yes. Was it frustrating - if not remarkable - that he was defending the box while up 3-2 against Croatia in the opening game? Yes. But he's good enough to do all of those things.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Leadership: Harry Kane

    Well, this is simple enough. Kane has captained England nearly 100 times. He was vice-captain for Spurs (Hugo Lloris wore the armband when he was there). He has spoken extensively of learning from Wayne Rooney and David Beckham. Last week, an Oxfordshire MP tabled a motion to offer him a knighthood.

    Kane has fully embraced the performative on-field huddle trend of late, but the team seems to be responding to his words with performances. He does all of the interviews required. He seems like a decent guy. As far as captains go, he's pretty exemplary.

    Haaland doesn't exactly shy away from the spotlight, but he has never been a true team leader. And while Pep Guardiola nominated him as one of Man City's "leadership group", he has never had that same quality as Kane. There is still time, though...

World Cup
Norway crest
Norway
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England crest
England
ENG