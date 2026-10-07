Simply unmatched! Rivals and team-mates crown Kane 'best striker on the planet'

Harry Kane received glowing tributes from teammates and opponents after matching Peter Shilton's 125-cap record with a clinical two-goal performance against Czechia. The 33-year-old forward drew unanimous praise for his leadership, humility, and extraordinary goalscoring output.

Jude Bellingham led the accolades from inside the English camp.

Opposing players and coaches echoed those sentiments following the 3-0 result at Wembley.