‘Can you buy Harry Kane back?’ - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gives heartwarming response to young fan asking for return of Bayern Munich forward

'Can you buy Harry Kane back?' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gives heartwarming response to young fan asking for return of Bayern Munich forwardRichard MillsGetty ImagesHarry KaneTottenham HotspurAnge PostecoglouBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesligaTottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said Harry Kane will always be a part of the club after a young fan asked if they could re-sign the Bayern Munich ace.

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern
Fan asked if Spurs could re-sign him
Postecoglou gives classy response