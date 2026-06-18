Kane then revealed the reason for the Three Lions' second-half comeback, admitting that Tuchel's speech had lifted the players' spirits. Kane stressed that Tuchel urged his players to play with freedom and confidence after a nervous first-half display.

"He told us to take the shackles off, calm down and let’s go. He said what’s the worst that can happen? Show the world who we can be," Kane said after the game.

"We came out in the second half full gas and they couldn’t live with it, and that’s the level we have to set in every game. The way we controlled the game once we went ahead, we never really looked like we were in danger and then scored on the counterattack. We had a spell where we could have scored three or four. Credit to everyone: the first game of the tournament and a great result against a tough side."