‘I expect goals!’ – Harry Kane sent strong message by Bayern chief ahead of Champions League clash with Arsenal

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee‘I expect goals!’ – Harry Kane sent strong message by Bayern chief ahead of Champions League clash with ArsenalHarry KaneBayern MunichArsenal vs Bayern MunichArsenalChampions LeagueBayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has sent a strong message to star striker Harry Kane ahead of the clash with Arsenal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane warned by Bayern chiefWill face Arsenal for the first time since leaving EnglandBayern Munich take on Gunners in the Champions League