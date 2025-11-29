Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane sends out message after Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson fire Bayern Munich to last-gasp victory over St. Pauli
- Getty Images Sport
Diaz and Jackson score late on as Bayern go eight points clear
Locked level heading into stoppage time, Bayern looked set to drop points against strugglers St. Pauli. Alexander Blessin’s visitors took a surprise lead when Burnley loanee Andreas Hountondji scored after just six minutes, before Diaz recorded a stunning assist for Bayern defender Raphael Guerreiro’s equaliser before half time.
And then after three minutes of second-half stoppage time, former Liverpool forward Diaz saved Bayern’s blushes as he headed home from Joshua Kimmich’s teasing cross, before substitute Nicolas Jackson - on loan from Chelsea - made it 3-1 on 90+7. On a day when second-placed RB Leipzig were held to a 0-0 stalemate with Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern’s victory saw them move eight points clear at the top of the table.
The win also saw Bayern bounce back from their 3-1 loss against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. Suffering defeat for the first time in Europe’s premier club competition this season, Kompany’s side fell to goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli after youngster Lennart Karl scored in the first half.
'Proud' Kane pays tribute to Bayern team-mates after the game
And after the final whistle, England captain Kane took to social media to pay tribute to his Bayern team-mates following the all-important win. Writing on X, he said: “Important win today, proud of the boys for pushing until the very end!”
Echoing Kane’s thoughts, Bayern head coach Kompany also praised his side’s determination against St. Pauli, telling reporters: “Such hard-fought wins are part of a season. That gives us confidence in the future that we can win in such situations. Compliments to the boys that they kept going and believed in themselves. We need that over the course of the season.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
German giants' director of sport delivers update on Kane's future
While he was unable to join Guerreiro, Diaz and Jackson on the scoresheet, Kane was a topic of discussion after the match as Bayern director of sport Max Eberl delivered a cryptic update on the striker’s future amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.
Asked whether the Bavarians have entered into contract renewal discussions with Kane, whose current terms expire in 2027, Eberl told Sky Sports Germany: “Harry knows exactly what he wants and we have plans for him. We would like to continue. We can very, very well imagine that, but we will basically discuss everything with Harry.”
And when pressed on the future of defender Dayot Upamecano, whose contract expires next summer, Eberl added: “We definitely want it [a renewal]. I think we've communicated that clearly enough. I believe he feels very, very comfortable here.”
England captain insists he is calm regarding his future at Bayern
While speculation continues to swirl, the former Tottenham forward insists he remains calm over his future at Bayern, saying there is “no rush” to enter into discussions regarding a new contract.
“I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me,” he told BILD this week. “I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern.
“There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”
- Getty Images Sport
Former Tottenham striker can trigger exit clause before January
German newspaper BILD reported in October that Kane can trigger an exit clause before the end of January which would allow him to leave next summer for just £56.7 million (€65m/$76m). However, the same report claims Bayern are relaxed over the situation because Kane’s wife, Kate, is believed to be settled in Germany. The pair married in 2019 and have two sons and two daughters together.
Having scored 24 goals in just 20 games in all competitions this season, Kane will be hoping to continue his fine form when Bayern travel to Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal last 16 on Wednesday. Steffen Baumgart’s side should provide a difficult test for Kompany’s men, having held them to a 2-2 draw in the league on 8 November. Bayern will then head to Sebastian Hoeness’ Stuttgart in their next top-flight affair on 6 December.
Advertisement