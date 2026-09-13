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Harry Kane reaches his 100th Bundesliga goal milestone as Bayern Munich secure narrow victory over Elversberg.
Breaking records in record time
Kane delivered another masterful performance to reach a remarkable century of goals in the German top flight in just 97 games. The forward initially set up Lennart Karl for the opening goal 26 minutes into the match, showcasing his elite playmaking abilities before Maurice Krattenmacher equalised for the hosts.
Stepping up when Bayern Munich needed him most, Kane fired home the decisive strike in the 72nd minute. According to Sofascore match statistics, this historic finish confirmed his 100th Bundesliga goal, capping off an extraordinary individual display away from home.
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A legendary milestone for the England striker
The strike against Elversberg did not just secure a domestic milestone; it also marked his 150th overall goal for FC Bayern in just 153 appearances across all competitions. The legendary England striker has completely transformed the Bavarian attack since his arrival.
Averaging nearly a goal per game, Kane continues to defy expectations and rewrite the club's modern history. Bayern have heavily relied on their talisman, and his underlying numbers reflect a dominant all-round attacking display that leaves opposition defenders constantly scrambling for answers.
Unstoppable form throughout the calendar year
His phenomenal consistency is perfectly illustrated by his staggering output throughout the 2026 calendar year. Kane has already amassed 77 goals and provided nine assists, bringing his total to an incredible 86 goal involvements over the past nine months.
This relentless form has seamlessly transitioned into the current campaign. In just four appearances this season, the prolific marksman has registered four goals and two assists. Such astonishing statistics highlight why the German giants possess one of the most lethal attacking forces in European football right now.
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Looking ahead to the next challenge
Following this hard-fought away victory, Bayern will quickly shift their focus to their next domestic challenge. The Bavarian giants are set to face Union Berlin next Friday before the upcoming international break. Kane will undoubtedly look to build on his incredible 150-goal milestone in that fixture, as the club aim to maintain their strong early momentum heading into the pause.
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