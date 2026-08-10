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‘Big ask’ for Harry Kane to emulate Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo as former Bayern Munich star makes bold 2030 World Cup prediction for England captain
Kane poised to sign new contract at Bayern Munich
Kane has just graced that event, with six goals being recorded as the Three Lions suffered a semi-final defeat to Argentina and ultimately finished in third place. The captain’s armband was donned throughout a campaign that promised much, but ultimately delivered no tangible success.
The prolific No.9 has become his country’s all-time leading scorer, with 85 international goals to his name, and holds the same record at Tottenham. He has registered 146 goals for Bayern through 147 appearances for the German giants.
A new contract is expected to be signed at the Allianz Arena, with only 12 months left to run on his current deal, with there no sign of the evergreen frontman slowing down. He recently turned 33, but is favourite to land the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2026.
Bayern are understandably keen to keep Kane on their books, while England have no logical successor lined up to fill their central striking berth. The expectation is that he will remain skipper of the Three Lions through a home European Championship in 2028.
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Will Kane play for England beyond Euro 2028?
Will he play on beyond that point, emulating the likes of Ronaldo and Messi? When that question was put to Hamann, the former Bayern midfielder - speaking courtesy of MrQ - told GOAL: “He’s turned 33 now so he'll be 36 going on 37 in four years' time. It's a big ask.
“Obviously, we saw two of the all-time greats playing in the World Cup, one 39, one 41. One did well, the other one didn't. You know, I wouldn't put him in the same bracket as those two.
“Even though he would be a few years younger than these two guys playing in the World Cup, I think it's a big ask. It's a big ask because he started playing pretty early. He went out on loan in the lower leagues, played an awful lot of games in the Premier League, didn't really have many injuries. The odd ankle injury, I think he's had.
“He hardly missed a game in the last couple of years here in Munich. To see him in the World Cup in four years' time, if you put me down to an answer now, I'd probably say no.”
Does England's record scorer have another World Cup in him?
Former England winger Chris Waddle is another to have cast doubt over Kane’s involvement at another World Cup, telling GOAL recently when being quizzed on the same subject: “Fitness is a great thing to have. Some players develop, get better as they get older. Some find it easier. Not easier, but easy.
“We'll see how his legs are in two years' time, at the Euros even. People will be questioning that. The thing with Harry's advantage is he's a fit lad, we know that. He doesn't rely on pace. He's got a great football brain.
“Sometimes you see players in tournaments and you think, ‘His legs are going there’. I'm looking at Ronaldo as an example. I watched Portugal play in the World Cup and his legs were gone in my eyes for that level of football. Lionel Messi still had bits of brilliance until the rest of his team-mates decided to try and kick everybody out of the country.
“So I think there's a time and a place where you've actually got to think, ‘Yeah, he can still play, and he can still play like Messi does in Miami, a good level for him’. You know, Ronaldo in Saudi can still handle it. And Harry, eventually he'll come to a time where you think the Bundesliga is too quick. Where do you go from there?
“The next World Cup, it's a big ask for him, I think, to play in that tournament. I think some of these players can think, ‘Yeah, I'm still playing football, but that level's out of me now, and I've enjoyed it’. I think some of these players try and play too long and it doesn't look great on them. But I'm sure Harry will know when the time's right to say, ‘No, I can't play for England anymore’.”
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GOAT status: 100 goals, cap record & a trophy
Kane will have his sights set on 100 international goals, while he is only four caps away from matching Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances for England. GOAT status is still there for the taking.
A major international honour would cement that standing, but it remains to be seen whether the Three Lions can bring football home over the course of the next four years and whether their current skipper will have a prominent role to play in those trophy quests.
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