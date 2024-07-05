'One of the best' - Harry Kane praised by Jamal Musiala as Bayern star responds to England striker's Euro 2024 critics

GettySoham Mukherjee'One of the best' - Harry Kane praised by Jamal Musiala as Bayern star responds to England striker's Euro 2024 criticsHarry KaneJamal MusialaEnglandEuropean ChampionshipGermanyBayern MunichHarry Kane received massive praise from Jamal Musiala as the Bayern Munich star took aim at the England striker's Euro 2024 critics.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane under scrutiny after poor form at EuroMusiala jumps to his defenceGerman playmaker hailed striker as "one of the best"Article continues below