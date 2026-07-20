Harry Kane insists Thomas Tuchel is right man to lead 'grieving' England forward after third-place finish at 2026 World Cup

Tuchel has faced significant scrutiny for his tactical decisions during the final thirty minutes of the semi-final against Argentina. After Anthony Gordon had given England a 55th-minute lead, the German coach opted for defensive substitutions that many believe invited pressure. However, Kane remains steadfast in his belief that Tuchel is the correct leader for this generation of talent, with England able to secure a bronze medal after beating France in the third-place playoff. "It's our highest finish in 60 years," Kane noted. "The enthusiasm he has, the emotion he brings, the tactical experience he has. It doesn't mean you're going to get it right every time.

"He not only gave the players belief but he gave the country belief that it was our year. That is why it hurts even more than other years because everyone believed we were going all the way."