52 goals up for Harry Kane! England striker scores again to lead Bayern past Bayer Leverkusen & keep treble dream alive

The Bavarians’ relentless pressure eventually told in the 22nd minute. Jamal Musiala delivered a perfectly-weighted cross from the right which was cleverly left by Diaz, allowing Kane to dispatch the ball into the roof of the net. It was the England captain's 52nd goal of the campaign, further cementing his incredible season in Germany.

The result was put beyond doubt in the final moments of injury time when Leon Goretzka fed Diaz on the break. The winger remained composed to slot home and make it 2-0, sparking celebrations among the travelling supporters. Bayern now await the winner of the second semi-final between Stuttgart and Freiburg to discover their opponents in Berlin.