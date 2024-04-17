Has Harry Kane been a 'failure' at Bayern? Ange Postecoglou gives strong take on England captain's first season in Germany and explains main reason he left Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou weighed in on Harry Kane's potential trophyless debut campaign at Bayern Munich and revealed the primary reason he left Tottenham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane left Tottenham for Bayern last summer
- Has been in prolific form but might end season without a trophy
- Postceoglou not ready to label him as a 'failure' in Germany