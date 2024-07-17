Harry Kane's England career needs to end: All-time top scorer's undroppable status weighed Three Lions down at Euro 2024 - but lack of alternatives is a massive concern

The captain played through the pain barrier to help his country, but in the end he held them back and needs to step aside

When a new England manager arrives on the scene, long serving greats in their 30s better run for cover. Steve McLaren's first act as England coach was to drop David Beckham from his squad, shortly after the No.7, then aged 31, had stood down as captain following the disappointing 2006 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate left Wayne Rooney, also 31 at the time, out of his first ever game in charge against Slovenia. And now that Southgate is stepping down as Three Lions boss, whoever comes in next should arrange a meeting with Harry Kane and respectfully tell him his time with the national team is up.

Thank you for your service Harry, your leadership, your 66 goals and taking us to two finals. But it's time we went our separate ways before we tear each other apart.