Kane Tuchel kiss Muller Bayern splitGetty/GOAL
Harry Kane to the rescue! England captain nets brace to help save Bayern Munich from Champions League embarrassment against Lazio as Die Roten complete second-leg turnaround to reach quarter-finals

Harry Kane scored a career-landmark brace as he helped his side restore Champions League order with a 3-0 win against Lazio on Tuesday night.

  • Kane at the double in landmark brace
  • Muller also on target with flicked header
  • Bayern progress with comfortable victory

