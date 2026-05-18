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Harry Kane determined to beat Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga goal record next season as Bayern Munich striker makes 'certainly not impossible' declaration
Goal machine targets Lewandowski's crown
Fresh from Bayern's 35th league title celebration following a 5-1 demolition of Koln, Kane has already set his sights on the prestigious single-season Bundesliga scoring record currently held by former Bayern icon Lewandowski, who netted 41 times during the 2020-21 campaign.
Speaking during the club's trophy celebrations on the Rathausbalkon, Kane made no secret of his ambitions for the next term. "That is the goal! I always say that it depends on playing a lot and staying fit. I will try to continue doing exactly that. The record is certainly not impossible," the 32-year-old declared as he aims to etch his name even deeper into the record books.
- AFP
Chasing the elusive 42-goal mark
To surpass Lewandowski, Kane will need to reach at least 42 goals in a single 34-game season. While it is a monumental task, his history in Munich suggests he is more than capable. In his three seasons in Bavaria, he has twice hit 36 goals in the league, though he saw a slight dip last season where he managed 26 strikes. However, his overall form remains terrifying for opposition defenders.
Efficiency remains the key factor in this pursuit. While Kane has yet to play all 34 matches in a single Bundesliga season, Lewandowski famously set the current record of 41 goals in just 29 appearances. Kane will likely need to boost his scoring rate if he is to catch the Pole, though he has already surpassed Lewandowski's single-season record across all competitions after his clinical hat-trick against Koln took Kane's tally to a staggering 58 goals, eclipsing Lewandowski's previous best of 55.
Contract talks and wage parity demands
Off the pitch, Kane’s future is equally in the spotlight as he seeks a long-term commitment from the club hierarchy. The striker is reportedly pushing for a contract extension that would keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2030, though financial terms remain a key talking point. As negotiations continue, it has emerged that the he is seeking a contract extension that mirrors the astronomical salary of team-mate Jamal Musiala.
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The hunt for more silverware
Winning individual accolades is a secondary concern for Kane, who moved to Germany specifically to lift major trophies. Having already secured two league titles, he is now preparing for the upcoming DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart on May 23. A victory in Berlin would complete a domestic double, further justifying his decision to leave Tottenham in 2023.
Beyond domestic dominance, the England skipper is driven by a desire to conquer Europe. His camp has reportedly indicated that he believes winning the Champions League is highly likely at Bayern, especially given the club's current trajectory under Vincent Kompany.