Getty Images
Harry Kane 'considering' chance to join Barcelona with Bayern Munich striker's contract due for renewal
Kane emerges as key Barcelona target
Kane is contracted to Bayern until June 2027, but has a release clause in his deal that could allow him to leave the club for as little as £57 million (€65m) from next summer. There will no doubt be a number of Europe’s biggest sides chasing the goal machine’s signature and Barcelona have emerged as one of the leading contenders.
The Blaugrana will need a new striker to lead their forward line should Robert Lewandowski depart the club at the end of his contract, expiring in June 2026. According to SPORT, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is their top target, but he could prove too costly to take from the Spanish capital and bring to Catalunya. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland also appears beyond the financial muscle of cash-strapped Barcelona.
The report from the Catalan outlet states that the club are now considering Kane as a more viable option than the younger striking options. The club have drawn comparisons between England’s highest ever goalscorer and Lewandowski, who joined the club on a free transfer after a number of goal-laden campaigns in Bavaria. The legendary Polish forward has proven to be a huge success at Camp Nou and, despite now 37-years-old, his goalscoring has not let up.
Like Lewandowski, Kane has never relied on pace for his goalscoring exploits and could perform at the top level long into his 30s. Given this, paying over £50m for a 32-year-old striker still in his prime could remain a strong investment, particularly in they manage to squeeze four or five years out of the Englishman’s legs.
- Getty Images
Race for Kane hots up
Barcelona will face strong competition if they do opt to move for Kane. Premier League clubs will no doubt try to tempt the forward with a move back to the league where he could still break Alan Shearer’s record for the most goals. Tottenham Hotspur will be dreaming of bringing their former academy star back to north London, but should disharmony and poor performances persist, it is unlikely Spurs could match the wages or Champions League football demands that Kane would demand.
Clubs in Saudi Arabia will be capable of blowing any lucrative contract offers out of the water too and could provide the Bayern striker with eye-watering sums of cash. A move to the Saudi Pro League could be on the cards, but Kane is supposedly waiting until the end of the current season before he decides where he will take his shooting boots next.
Bayern aim for glory
Above all, Kane is still a Bayern player and may even want to remain put in Germany where he is in some of the best form of his career. With 25 goals and four assists in 20 games, the Bavarian giants seem to be a perfect fit for Kane.
Vincent Kompany’s team won the Bundesliga title last season and look set to run away with it again this year, with Kane at the heart of this triumph. While the club have handed the striker the first major trophy of his career, winning the Champions League is a dream that Kane has not kept secret. If Bayern fail to lift the trophy this season, when they are one of a handful of standout sides, the striker could try his luck elsewhere.
- AFP
Clash of the European giants
Bayern and Kane can show just how strong their credentials to be European champions are when they take on current holders of the tournament Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Should Bayern find a way past Luis Enrique’s team in the French capital, they will send out an ambitious statement to the rest of Europe.
Advertisement